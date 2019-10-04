PROVO – BYU legend Jimmer Fredette was named to the Sports Illustrated all-decade second team this week, joining the likes of Jalen Brunson, Jared Sullinger, and Jahlil Okafor.



Jimmer, who currently plays professionally in Europe with the Greek club Panathinaikos, played for the Cougars from 2007-2011 and finished first in the nation in scoring with 28.9 points per game during his senior year.



Fredette shot 39.6% from three that season while scoring at least 30 points 16 times. His career high in scoring came in the Mountain West Conference Tournament against New Mexico, when he dropped 52 points.



After finishing his career at BYU, Fredette was drafted 10th in the 2011 NBA draft.



With Jimmer on the all-decade second team, the first team features multiple current NBA stars. The first team includes NBA all-stars Anthony Davis and Kemba Walker, as well as Zion Williamson, Buddy Hield, and Doug McDermott.



While Jimmer’s days playing basketball in the United States may be up, the former Cougar guard found success overseas. Jimmer scored 11 points in 25 minutes for Panathinaikos last night.