Benefit concert raises money for school supplies in Guatemala

With school getting back in session, we are reminded just how important a good education is. A group of humanitarians are working hard to provide school supplies from Provo to Guatemala.This past Saturday, four musical groups gave a benefit concert at the Rock Canyon trail head in hopes to raise money to bring school supplies to children in Las Victorias, Guatemala. After helping build a school house in the city with a nonprofit organization called Engineers Without Borders, Cambridge Cardon realized that there was even more that he could do.

“Seeing the need that was there and knowing that I had the resources to help both with my ward coming in to do so much to help in putting school supplies together, and then I started playing with this band. So, we said ‘Hey, we can do a little benefit concert,” he says.

At a church activity, participants put together kits containing a spiral notebook, pencils, crayons, and an eraser. They were then loaded into seven fifty-pound suitcases, along with construction paper and other activity books for the kids. The money collected from the concert will go towards the cost of transporting the suitcases to Guatemala.

Cambridge Cardon is hoping to continue doing service projects like this in the future and hopes that others will feel encouraged to do the same.

“There’s a need for a lot of things around the world and even right here in our own communities. So, helping people and seeing a need, and going out and filling that need even if it seems like something big like bringing a whole bunch of stuff down to Guatemala, just go for it,” he says.

If you want to donate to the cause, you can find the facebook donation page at Las Victorias School – Guatemala.