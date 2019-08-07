MLB jerseys: Authentic or knockoff

Authentic MLB jerseys are easily distinguishable from knockoffs. Always look for Majestic branding before purchasing your baseball jerseys. (Addie Blacker)

Knockoff MLB jerseys are cheaper than the authentic option, but manufacturers of knockoffs cut corners to keep prices low, and the final product will be a lesser replica of what your favorite players wear. By spending a little more money, you can wear what your favorite players wear, regardless of your baseball skills.

When looking to spot a knockoff, first look at the MLB logo found above the player name on the back of the jersey. Companies that produce knockoff jerseys have a hard time matching the MLB patches that are found on authentic jerseys. This patch should feature a silhouette of a baseball player with a baseball directly to the left of the player. The majority of the background of this patch is blue, however, the corner of the patch on the top right-hand side is red. This patch should have rounded edges that are connected by straight lines, forming a rectangle. Make sure that the patch itself is not a faded — the colors should be vibrant.

The MLB patch is a multicolored patch that features a silhouette of a baseball player with a baseball directly to its left. (Addie Blacker)

Another easy way to spot the difference between authentic and knockoff jerseys is simply by looking at the color of the jersey. Knockoff jerseys tend to be discolored, usually darker than authentic jerseys. Before buying your jersey, research what you are wanting to purchase so you can see what color it is supposed to be.

When comparing the names and numbers on the back of jerseys, notice that authentic jerseys are stitched. Some knockoff jerseys will come with names and numbers that are heat-pressed vinyl. In most cases, each letter and number will have more than one layer of coloring, so multiple colors are stacked on one another to form the letters and numbers.

Letters and numbers, in most cases, consist of multiple colors that are stacked on one another. (Addie Blacker)

On the bottom left corner of the front of the jersey, you will find the official Majestic patch. This patch will say, “engineered exclusively for,” along the top and, “Major League bBeball,” along the bottom. The middle of this tag will differ depending on what type of jersey you bought, but it will either say “authentic” or “Majestic.”

In addition to the Majestic patch found on the bottom of the jersey, another Majestic patch will be featured on the left sleeve of the jersey. This patch is fabric, not vinyl, and is sewn, not printed, onto the fabric of the jersey.

Cool Base MLB jerseys will always have a licensing tag on the front of the jersey. Look near the waistline for this tag. (Addie Blacker)

The sizing can be found on the jersey’s neckline. Make sure that your jersey has the Majestic logo, along with an MLB logo with “genuine merchandise” printed underneath. This tag has three sections — a section for the Majestic logo, a second section for the “genuine merchandise” and a third section for the sizing. Each section is separated by a vertical line.

There are two main types of Majestic MLB jerseys — Authentic and Cool Base. Cool Base jerseys look just like what the players wear but are manufactured with different materials and tailored to a more generic body type. The Authentic line of jerseys is manufactured just like the jerseys players wear, with the same fit and fabric. Both jerseys are licensed by the MLB, so don’t let the word “authentic” fool you.

Cool Base jerseys will generally run about $120, whereas authentic jerseys are priced around $250.