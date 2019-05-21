Former QB Riley Nelson joins BYU football radio broadcast team

Former Cougar quarterback Riley Nelson is back at BYU.

The school announced Tuesday, May 21, that Nelson has been hired as the new game analyst to commentate alongside Greg Wrubell during BYU football radio broadcasts. Nelson replaces longtime BYU football broadcaster Marc Lyons, who retired at the end of the 2018 season after 38 years in the radio broadcast booth.

“I could not be more excited about this opp,” Nelson wrote on Twitter. “To be able to be part of every game day again and to be a part of sharing the great BYU football moments to come with Cougar Nation!!! Now these 100 days need to go quick so we can get to kickoff!”

From 2009 to 2012, Nelson appeared in 31 games as quarterback for BYU, including 19 starts. The Logan, Utah, native threw for 3,813 yards and 32 touchdowns during his time at BYU. He also rushed for 793 yards and six touchdowns. Nelson helped lead the Cougars to bowl game appearances during his junior and senior seasons as BYU’s primary starter.

Nelson displayed a contagious passion for the game during his time on the field for BYU that will likely carry over to the radio booth.

“I’m eager to work alongside Riley in his first season as a member of the BYU football radio broadcast team,” Wrubell told BYU athletics. “As a starting quarterback and team captain, Riley demonstrated qualities that will make him as valuable a commentator as he was a player. His keen understanding of the game and natural skills as a communicator will serve him well as he engages with our listeners in Cougar Nation.”

Along with Wrubell, who is entering his 19th season as play-by-play commentator, Nelson is joining a radio broadcast crew that includes other former BYU football player Mitchell Juergens. Juergens played wide receiver in 2010 and from 2013 to 2016 and recorded a total of 99 catches for 1,228 yards and eight touchdowns. Jason Shepherd also returns to the radio broadcast team as the host of the network’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

“I’m really looking forward to working on the air with Greg, Mitchell and Jason,” Nelson told BYU athletics. “BYU football’s radio broadcast crew is world-class, and I hope to do my part as a member of the team. I’m excited to get back into film, scouting reports, interviews and game-week prep to provide valuable insight and analysis to everyone tuning in. The 2019 season is fast approaching, and I can’t wait to share it with Cougar Nation.”