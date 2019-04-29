Utah Valley Interfaith Association hosting National Day of Prayer

The Utah Valley Interfaith Association will host its annual National Day of Prayer on May 2, according to a press release. The event stems from the larger National Day of Prayer organization.

The local event will take place at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orem from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will feature the theme “Pray for America — Love One Another.” Prayers will be offered by representatives from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Payson Bible Church and the Utah Valley Islamic Center. The relationship between prayer and the nation will be emphasized throughout the event, according to the press release.

Keynote speakers will be Utah Fourth District Judge Lynn W. Davis and Professor Gary B. Doxey, associate director for the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at BYU.

Additionally, the Brent Ashworth documents — the largest collection of colonial-era historical documents in Utah Valley, according to the press release — will be displayed at 6 p.m. before the prayers start at 7 p.m. Local veterans will also be recognized during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Music will be provided by UVU adjunct instructor of voice Serena Kanig Benish, the Utah Valley Handbell Ringers, the St. Francis of Assisi’s English and Samoan church choirs and the Orem Chorale. All of the participating musicians will conclude the event’s music by joining the congregation in singing “Let there be Peace.”

For those who cannot attend, the event will be available live on Provo Channel 17, and a recording will be available on YouTube by searching “Utah Valley National Day of Prayer 2019.”

The annual event has been happening for over 40 years and in recent years has become the prayer event for both the Orem Summerfest and the Freedom Festival.