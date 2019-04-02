Police Beat: March 26 – April 2

BYU

Assault

March 23 — Officers responded to a call about a physical altercation over a parking stall.

Orem

Trespassing

March 30 — Officers responded to a report about a woman attempting to enter a home. After arriving, officers found she possessed meth and promptly booked her into jail.

Property damage

March 30 — Officers booked a man into jail after he broke a window in an attempt to return to the party he had been kicked out of.

Disorderly conduct

March 30 — A McDonald’s worker called police after a car in their drive thru refused to leave and caused disruption. When officers arrived and investigated they found drugs in the car and cited a passenger.

Theft

March 30 — A woman was arrested after police found she stole $1,500 from her work.