USA Volleyball tryout to feature four BYU players

Tryouts for the U.S Women’s National Volleyball team will feature four current BYU players. Senior Mary Lake, junior Kennedy Eschenberg, sophomore Heather Gneiting and sophomore Madelyn Robinson will participate in the open tryout scheduled to begin March 1 at the U.S. Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, CO.

This U.S. tryout is set to evaluate 218 collegiate athletes from 87 colleges around the U.S. This group of 218 athletes includes 56 outside hitters, 46 liberos, 44 setters, 42 middles and 30 opposites.

Mary Lake is listed as a libero/defensive specialist for the Cougars. The Palm Springs, CA, native recorded 414 digs and 110 assists during the 2018 season. Lake was named a second team AVCA All-American during her junior season in 2018.

Kennedy Eschenberg is a 6-foot-5 middle blocker for BYU. The junior hailing from Bountiful, UT, recorded 205 kills along with 141 blocks during her sophomore season, while also being named an All-American honorable mention.

Heather Gneiting finished her introductory season receiving the nation’s top personal accolade when the AVCA named her National Freshman of the year. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker recorded 159 blocks and 225 kills during the 2018 campaign.

Madelyn Robinson was another freshman who had a strong season with BYU. The Lone Peak graduate recorded 138 kills in her first NCAA season.

Sessions for this tryout will be streamed live on the USA Volleyball website. Selections for the U.S. Collegiate National Teams will be made later in March.