BYU announces 2019 football schedule

BYU football will have a grueling start to its 2019 schedule that will feature four straight games against Power 5 teams, the program announced Jan. 30.

The Cougars are scheduled to open the upcoming season against Power 5 teams Utah, Tennessee, USC and Washington. The season opener will be on home turf against in-state rival Utah on Aug. 29, which will be followed by the Cougars traveling to Tennessee for their first ever matchup with the Volunteers on Sept. 7. The Cougars then return to Provo for two home games against USC on Sept. 14 and Washington on Sept. 21.

BYU will take on its out-of-state rival Boise State at home on Oct. 19, as well as in-state rival Utah State on the road on Nov. 2. The last time BYU beat the Broncos was in 2015. BYU boasts an overall record of 48-37-3 all-time against its Logan, Utah, rivals, with its game against Utah State also rewarding the coveted “wagon wheel” to the matchup victors.

In addition to their home games against Utah, USC, Washington and Boise State, the Cougars will also play Liberty and Idaho State at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Games against South Florida, Toledo, UMass and San Diego State round out BYU’s road schedule.

The team is currently preparing to take on the Utes and will start spring ball the first Monday in March.