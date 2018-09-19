Things you should know today: 9/19/18

Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her more than 30 years ago, said on Sept. 19 she wants the FBI to investigate the case before she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Kavanaugh has denied all her accusations.

Following the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, many residents are finding it difficult to return home after leaving shelters. The storm left thousands of homes destroyed or severely damaged.

President Donald Trump again attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions during an interview on Sept. 19, saying he doesn’t have an attorney general.

iPhone XS and XS Max review video

Apple’s newest releases, the iPhone XS and XS Max, have similar functions to the previous versions of the phone, but with two new key updates: a faster processor and an upgraded camera. The XS Max has the largest screen ever found on an iPhone. This video helps potential purchasers identify if the updates justify the cellphones’ price.