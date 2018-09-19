Things you should know today: 9/19/18

By
Mariana Monteiro
-
9

Kavanaugh’s accuser wants FBI probe before she testifies

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
In this Sept. 6 photo, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh reacts as he testifies after questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Official Washington is scrambling Monday to assess and manage Kavanaugh’s prospects after his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, revealed her identity to The Washington Post and described an encounter she believes was attempted rape. Kavanaugh reported to the White House amid the upheaval, but there was no immediate word on why or whether he had been summoned. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her more than 30 years ago, said on Sept. 19 she wants the FBI to investigate the case before she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Kavanaugh has denied all her accusations.

‘Up in the air’: If displaced by storm, where to call home?

(AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
In this Tuesday, Sept. 18 photo, Lutrice Garcia stands outside a Red Cross shelter where she’s staying, at a school in Bennettsville, S.C. Garcia said her nearby home was damaged by flooding caused by Hurricane Florence, and she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to return there to live once the water recedes. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)

Following the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, many residents are finding it difficult to return home after leaving shelters. The storm left thousands of homes destroyed or severely damaged.

Trump rips Sessions: ‘I don’t have an attorney general’

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 18, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump again attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions during an interview on Sept. 19, saying he doesn’t have an attorney general.

iPhone XS and XS Max review video

Apple’s newest releases, the iPhone XS and XS Max, have similar functions to the previous versions of the phone, but with two new key updates: a faster processor and an upgraded camera. The XS Max has the largest screen ever found on an iPhone. This video helps potential purchasers identify if the updates justify the cellphones’ price.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR