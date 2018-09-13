Things you should know today: 9/13/18

President Donald Trump denied the report that almost 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico because of 2017’s Hurricane Maria. He called the death toll a plot engineered by Democrats because they wanted to make him “look as bad as possible.” Last month, Puerto Rico’s governor raised the official death toll to 2,975 because the original toll of 64 hadn’t taken into account those who perished in the aftermath.

On Sept. 12, the San Francisco Board of Appeals unanimously voted in favor of removing a 19th century statue deemed racist and demeaning. Activists have been fighting for the statue’s removal for years. The San Francisco board members who voted for the statue’s removal said indigenous people suffered “greatly” because of Christopher Columbus’ arrival.

Hurricane Florence began hitting North Carolina’s shores Sept. 13. The full torrential power of the storm has yet to strike, but around 5.25 million people live in hurricane warning or watch areas, many of whom have already evacuated.

Apple previews iPhone XS

On Sept. 12, Apple released a new video previewing the upcoming iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. In less than 24 hours, the video had already amassed over five million views.