Things you should know today: 9/13/18

By
Sahalie Donaldson
-
53

Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems

President Donald Trump speaks during a Congressional Medal of Honor Society Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump denied the report that almost 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico because of 2017’s Hurricane Maria. He called the death toll a plot engineered by Democrats because they wanted to make him “look as bad as possible.” Last month, Puerto Rico’s governor raised the official death toll to 2,975 because the original toll of 64 hadn’t taken into account those who perished in the aftermath.

San Francisco to remove 19th century statue some call racist

This Friday, March 2 file photo shows a statue that depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and Catholic missionary in San Francisco. A San Francisco board has decided to remove the 19th-century statue that activists say is racist and demeaning to indigenous people. The San Francisco Board of Appeals voted Wednesday, Sept. 12, on the “Early Days” statue. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

On Sept. 12, the San Francisco Board of Appeals unanimously voted in favor of removing a 19th century statue deemed racist and demeaning. Activists have been fighting for the statue’s removal for years. The San Francisco board members who voted for the statue’s removal said indigenous people suffered “greatly” because of Christopher Columbus’ arrival.

Hurricane Florence’s winds and rain begin lashing Carolinas

An onlooker checks out the heavy surf at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 13 as Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Hurricane Florence began hitting North Carolina’s shores Sept. 13. The full torrential power of the storm has yet to strike, but around 5.25 million people live in hurricane warning or watch areas, many of whom have already evacuated.

Apple previews iPhone XS

On Sept. 12, Apple released a new video previewing the upcoming iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. In less than 24 hours, the video had already amassed over five million views.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR