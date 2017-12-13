Things you should know today: 12/13/2017

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones and his wife Louise wave to supporters before speaking during an election-night watch party Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Democrat Doug Jones won a stunning victory in Alabama’s special Senate election over controversial opponent Roy Moore which marks the first victory for a Democrat in Alabama in 25 years.
FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2011, file photo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, takes the Senate oath during a mock swearing-in swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gillibrand got a fight she wants after President Donald Trump attacked her in a provocative tweet that claimed she’d begged him for campaign contributions and would “do anything” for them. Gillibrand, is up for re-election next year and is considered a possible presidential contender in 2020. She’s been a leading voice in the national debate over how to confront sexual assault and harassment. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file)
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and President Trump exchanged heated words following the President’s tweets which alleged that Sen. Gillibrand begged for campaign contributions and would “do anything” for them.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, flanked by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, left and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, right, poses with other leaders of Islamic nations following a photo-op prior to the opening session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 Leaders and top officials from Islamic nations, members of 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation gathered for a summit that is expected to forge a unified stance against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday that the United States should no longer serve as a broker of Israeli-Palestinian peace and should be replaced as a mediator in the United Nations.
Starving polar bears struggle to find food
VIDEO
National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen captured footage of a starving polar bear forced to scavenge human settlements for food due to the results of climate change.
