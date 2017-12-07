Things you should know today: 12/7/2017

By
Hayden Wise
-
0
91

Major Southern California freeway closed amid wildfire fight

Flames from the Thomas fire burn above traffic on Highway 101 north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Authorities closed a major freeway Thursday as flames jumped lanes toward coastal and mountain communities of Los Angeles while crews kept an eye on unpredictable winds.

On Jerusalem, Trump delivers for supporters at home

Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition to a move that would upend decades of U.S. policy and risk potentially violent protests. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump is trying to make good with his political base of evangelical Christians and pro-Israel Republicans through acknowledging Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Putin undecided whether to run as an independent or not

Alexei Nikolsky
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to employees of Rostec Corporation during an awarding ceremony at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The spokesman for Vladimir Putin says the Russian president has not decided yet whether to run for office next year as an independent candidate or secure support from the ruling party. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has decided to run again in the Russian Presidential election, but he remains unsure whether to run as an independent or to secure support from the ruling party.

New Jurassic World 2 Trailer Released

Everyone gets a first look at what to expect in the new Jurassic World 2 coming out in 2018.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR