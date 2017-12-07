Things you should know today: 12/7/2017

Authorities closed a major freeway Thursday as flames jumped lanes toward coastal and mountain communities of Los Angeles while crews kept an eye on unpredictable winds.

President Trump is trying to make good with his political base of evangelical Christians and pro-Israel Republicans through acknowledging Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has decided to run again in the Russian Presidential election, but he remains unsure whether to run as an independent or to secure support from the ruling party.

New Jurassic World 2 Trailer Released

Everyone gets a first look at what to expect in the new Jurassic World 2 coming out in 2018.