BYU football announced agreements with Hawaii, Houston and Georgia Southern for upcoming seasons.
- BYU will host Houston on Oct. 17, 2020, and visit John O’Quinn Field at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023.
- BYU and Georgia Southern will play at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, on Nov. 20, 2021, and at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 12, 2024.
- The Cougars will renew their rivalry with Hawaii with a game in Provo on Sept. 14, 2017, and one at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sept. 6, 2025.
BYU is 2-0 all-time against Houston and holds a 22-8 advantage in the all-time series against Hawaii after a 30-20 win over the Rainbow Warriors on Nov. 25.
The Cougars have never played Georgia Southern.