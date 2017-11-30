BYU football announced agreements with Hawaii, Houston and Georgia Southern for upcoming seasons.

BYU will host Houston on Oct. 17, 2020, and visit John O’Quinn Field at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023.

BYU and Georgia Southern will play at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia, on Nov. 20, 2021, and at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Oct. 12, 2024.

The Cougars will renew their rivalry with Hawaii with a game in Provo on Sept. 14, 2017, and one at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sept. 6, 2025.

BYU is 2-0 all-time against Houston and holds a 22-8 advantage in the all-time series against Hawaii after a 30-20 win over the Rainbow Warriors on Nov. 25.

The Cougars have never played Georgia Southern.