Ty Detmer out as offensive coordinator

Ty Detmer has been relieved of his duties as BYU football’s offensive coordinator, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake announced today.

“Detmer and all coaches remain under contract on the staff,” Football Media Relations Director Brett Pyne said in a press release.

Detmer, who won the 1990 Heisman Trophy, served as offensive coordinator for two seasons.

The new offensive coordinator will make decisions regarding the new offensive staff according to the press release, leaving the door open for other changes in the near future.

BYU’s offense was one of the worst in the nation this year, ranking 119th out of 130 FBS teams in total offensive yards per game (325) and 124th in points per game (17.1).

The 17.1 points per game is the second-worst total in BYU history — the Cougars averaged just 16.3 points per game in 2003.

In Detmer’s first year as offensive coordinator with an NFL backfield of Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill, the Cougars averaged 29.5 points per game and almost 400 offensive yards per game.

After a 30-20 win over 3-9 Hawaii, Sitake acknowledged that things needed to change.

“I’ve said it before, but I owe it to the fans and players to get this team right and make sure that this season doesn’t happen again,” he said.

BYU finished 4-9 this year, with wins over Portland State, San Jose State, UNLV and Hawaii.

All four of those teams finished with losing records.

Who replaces Detmer?

The search for a new offensive coordinator begins immediately, and a few names popped up after Detmer was relieved of his duties.

Aaron Roderick — Former Utah offensive coordinator and former BYU wide receiver. Roderick was fired from a second stint with Utah last year and was seen around BYU during fall camp earlier this year.

Dennis Simmons — Outside receivers coach at Oklahoma and former BYU outside linebacker.

Norm Chow — Former BYU, Utah, USC and UCLA offensive coordinator and former Hawaii head coach. Chow was with BYU for 27 years until he left in 2000 for North Carolina State.

Jeff Grimes — LSU offensive line coordinator and former BYU offensive line coach. Grimes was with BYU from 2004 until 2006 and later became an assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Colorado.

With a new, early signing day for recruits set to begin this year Dec. 20 – 22, BYU will want to identify who will be leading the offense as soon as possible to give recruits an idea of what direction the offense will be taking in the future.

“Teams are making moves,” said BYU analyst David Nixon on a special Facebook edition of BYU SportsNation. “Now is the time to make your move. You don’t want to be trying to make your move at the end of December when all the good coaches are taken.”