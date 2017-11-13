Things you should know: 11/13/17

By
Michaela Proctor
-
0
142

Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills over 400

In this photo provided by the Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, people look at destroyed buildings after an earthquake at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook the Iran-Iraq border late Sunday, killing more than one hundred people and injuring some 800 in the mountainous region of Iran alone, state media there said. (Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA via AP)

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed over 400 people near the Iraq-Iran border, forcing residents from their homes. The shock was felt as far as the Mediterranean coast.

Trump embraces Duterte as Asia trip winds down

Manan Vatsyayana
U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for a family photo during the ASEAN-U.S. 40th Anniversary commemorative Summit in Manila, Philippines, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)

President Donald Trump opted not to discuss human rights issues with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his lengthy Asia trip, despite Trump’s predecessors calling attention to Duterte’s human rights violations in his bloody drug war.

Washington Democrats show caution in Moore Senate race

Brynn Anderson
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. According to a Thursday, Nov. 9 Washington Post story an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Moore is denying the allegations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

One of the most moderate Democrats in the Senate is helping Republican Roy Moore’s Democratic challenger raise campaign funds, underscoring the party’s wariness about Moore’s alleged romantic contact with teenage girls decades ago.

#VeteransDay: Thank You for Everything

A thank you to all the veterans who have fought to preserve our freedom and who have shared their stories with the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR