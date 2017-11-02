The BYU women’s golf team recorded a ninth-place finish at the SMU Trinity Forest Invitational held in Dallas, Texas, Oct. 30-31.

“As a team, we struggled this week,” said coach Carrie Roberts. “We let the course beat us up, but it showed us where we need to get better and what we need to work on.”

The Cougars shot 306-303-308 over three rounds for a final score of 917 or 53 above par.

Rose Huang was BYU’s only top 10 finisher in the tournament, firing 74-75-75 (224) over the three rounds. She finished tied for 10th overall.

Aeiko Leong (229) placed 21st, Kendra Dalton (232) 34th, Anna Kennedy (235) 41st and Naomi Soifua (236) 45th.

The women’s team will have a long break before their next competition — the Cougars will travel to Orlando, Florida for the UCF Invitational which is scheduled to be held Feb. 19-20, 2018.