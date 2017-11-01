Patrick Fishburn took first place at the Pacific Invitational and helped the No. 29 BYU men’s golf team to a second place finish.

The three-day tournament held at the Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, California, from Oct. 26-28, saw teams from throughout the western region competing for top honors. The Cougars finished only behind No. 22 Santa Clara.

Fishburn shot 70-68-65 over the three rounds; his final score of 203 was 13-under-par.

“(Fishburn) played great to get the win,” said coach Bruce Brockbank. “He started making some great putts.”

BYU had two other players finish in the top 20 — Rhett Rasmussen (68-73-69) placed 13th and Peter Kuest (79-69-73) finished 17th.

The Cougars had a decent opportunity to place first with their solid play on the final day of the competition according to Brockbank.

“We had some energy today that we didn’t have the first two days,” he said. “Our guys played really solid. Santa Clara played great today; we put plenty of pressure on them the last two days, but they got the job done. We had a chance but just let it get away.”

The team’s final tournament of the fall season will be Nov. 6-8 at the Saint Mary’s Invitational at the Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California.