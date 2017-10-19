Former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott dies

The Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office confirmed the death of former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott this morning.

“I’m sad to learn that long time county recorder Gary Ott has passed away. He was a dedicated public servant and was well liked by everyone with whom he served. I send my deepest sympathies to his family and friends at this difficult time,” Salt Lake City Mayor Ben McAdams said.

Ott has been the subject of an investigation within Salt Lake County into how employees covered his diminished mental capacity over the past few years.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Ott was diagnosed with dementia more than a year before he was re-elected as the county recorder in 2014. The public had been raising questions about his mental capacity to perform at work.

Earlier this week, Ott’s siblings and former girlfriend and assistant, Karmen Sanone, participated in a two-day court hearing over who would maintain guardianship.

Ott passed away Thursday morning at 4 a.m., confirmed by his brother Marty Ott, as reported by the Deseret News.