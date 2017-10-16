BYU women’s golf places third at Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational

The BYU women’s golf team continued their season with a third-place finish at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational in Sammamish, Washington, on Oct. 11.

Kendra Dalton led the Cougars and the rest of the field by finishing with medalist honors, meaning she placed first overall in the tournament.

Dalton shot 70-66-76 in her three rounds, winding up at 4-under par. One other Cougar, Aiko Leong, finished in the Top 10.

“I am so proud of Kendra (Dalton),” said coach Carrie Roberts. “She works so hard and has played so well that it was only a matter of time before she got a win this year. I felt like we played well for the week on a difficult course.”

Overall the team shot 294-291-297 over three rounds, or 18-over par, which was good enough to finish third overall behind host Washington and Colorado.

The team will travel to Dallas Oct. 30-31 for the SMU Invitational, which will be its final tournament of the fall season.