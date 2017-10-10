BYU baseball debuts new turf field

October baseball came to Provo as the BYU baseball team held an intrasquad scrimmage at Miller Park on Oct. 7.

The bonus of this year’s game was unveiling the new playing surface that now covers Larry H. Miller Field.

Gone are the days when home games will be played on grass and dirt. The new artificial turf field is an upgrade for a BYU squad that has enjoyed increased attention in the last year and a half.

The makeover also included the installation of an underground heating system, which will make it easier to get the field game ready in adverse weather conditions.

BYU coach Mike Littlewood was excited for fans to see the new field in use during the scrimmage.

“Our expectation in the field design was to give the field the appearance of natural grass,” Littlewood said, “and I believe the result far exceeded expectation.”

Probably the most striking feature of the new turf is the giant Y insignia permanently emblazoned in center field.

Fans who came out to the scrimmage were impressed with the improvements.

Danny Mecham, a BYU fan from Orem, attended the exhibition with his wife and young daughter.

“I like it,” Mecham said. “It’s crisp and I love the designs out there.”

Carma and Lee Mathis of West Jordan try to attend as many BYU home games as they can. They come to support their grandson Daniel Schneemann, who plays shortstop for the Cougars.

Carma Mathis described the new field as “gorgeous.” They look forward to seeing what the Cougars could accomplish on their new turf during the upcoming season.

BYU hosts two more exhibition games this month, giving fans a few more chances to see the new field in use. The Cougars take on the College of Southern Idaho Oct. 20, followed by Salt Lake Community College on Oct. 27. Both games will be at Miller Park.