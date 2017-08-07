Former BYU women’s soccer player Ashley Hatch talks USA women’s national team, NC Courage

Ashley Hatch made such an impact on the BYU’s women’s soccer team last year as a senior, she was named the Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year at the Governor’s State of Sports Awards.

Hatch is now working to do even bigger things at the professional level.

Hatch was drafted by the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League with the No. 2 overall pick and said she has learned a lot from this experience.

“I have grown a lot as a person and a player the past few months,” Hatch said. “Moving away from family and friends has been a challenge, but I have learned a lot about myself through the process. It has helped me develop as a player through the quality of training and competitive environment I get to be a part of every day.”

Hatch caught the attention of the U.S. Women’s National Team while playing at BYU and was called up to the team in Oct. 2016, where she made her debut in a friendly against Switzerland at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Since then, she has been called up to be part of the U-23 national team and scored her first goal as a part of the national team against Sweden on June 12.

Hatch attributed her success to her time spent at BYU.

“My time at BYU has helped me tremendously,” she said. “Being able to play at such a high level in college helped me develop as a player over the past four years and also increased my overall confidence as a player.”

She said her teammates and the environment at BYU helped push her during her time in Provo.

“Being surrounded by amazing teammates every day at practice who pushed me and always expected my best is what kept me going and what motivated me to want to become better each and every day,” Hatch said.

Although living in North Carolina has been an adjustment, Hatch said she is enjoying the change.

“It has been fun getting to know the area and the people, and I have really enjoyed my time here,” she said.

Despite the 2,100-mile move, Hatch said she has received a lot of continued support from BYU fans while playing for the Courage.

“It always makes me so happy to see BYU fans (at my games),” she said. “I am so lucky to have been a part of BYU the past four years, and the great part about BYU fans is they are everywhere.”

Hatch has started in seven games, scoring four goals and logging nearly 700 minutes of game time with the Courage.

The NC Courage is currently in second place in the National Women’s Soccer League with a record of 10-5-0.

Ashley said her goal for herself this year, along with every year, is to keep pushing herself to get better every day.

“(My plan is) to work hard and do my very best because I know if I can do that consistently everything else will fall into place,” she said.