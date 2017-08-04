Things you should know today: 8/4/17

Trump whips up support against Russian probe

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (AP Photo)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, a person familiar with the probe says.

 

Employer-based health coverage likely to stay awhile 

Walt Rowen poses for a photo at his decorative glass company, the Susquehanna Glass Co., in Columbia, Pa. With premiums on the federal health insurance exchange rising, Rowen began offering employer-provided group health insurance to his employees. (AP Photo)

Employer-provided health insurance is so ingrained in the American workplace that people expect it to continue even as politicians thrash out the role of government in health care. That’s according to polling, business owners and consumers. And in a nearly saturated labor market, employers don’t want to give workers a reason to work somewhere else.

Dunkin’ without the ‘Donuts’? Maybe in the name

A Dunkin’ Donuts in Edmond, Okla. Dunkin’ is thinking about dumping “Donuts” from its name. A new location in Pasadena, Calif., will be called simply Dunkin’, a move that parent company Dunkin’ Brands Inc. calls a test. (AP Photo)

Dunkin’ is thinking about dumping “Donuts” from its name. A new location of the chain in Pasadena, California, will be simply called Dunkin’, a move that parent company Dunkin’ Brands Inc. calls a test.

The AMP Foundation zipline 

Sydney, Australia will be home to the first AMP Foundation zipline. The ride will span two skyscrapers across the city and provide an incredible experience and view of Sydney’s iconic landmarks. The catch? Riders must first raise $5,000 for one of 15 non-profit charities before they can get a ticket.

