BYU football announces games with Virginia Tech

BYU football announced a two-game series with Virginia Tech on Friday.

“Virginia Tech has consistently been one of the best teams in college football for a very long time,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe. “They are always in the running for the top spot in the ACC because of their high level of talent and great coaching. We are pleased to be able to schedule this series.”

The first game is scheduled for Blacksburg, Virginia, on Sept. 26, 2026, and the second game will be in Provo on Sept. 14, 2030.

The two teams have never played in football.