Things you should know today: 7/12/2017

Trump Jr. finds himself in the eye of Russia probe storm

Donald Trump Jr. has long been his father’s id, the brawler who has helped fuel the president’s pugilistic instincts and stood firm as one of his fiercest defenders. Now the president’s eldest son is at the center of the firestorm over Russian connections swirling around his father’s administration and trying to fight off charges that he was open to colluding with Moscow to defeat Hillary Clinton.

EU’s Brexit negotiator sets out tough conditions for UK

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said Wednesday that Britain must meet tough conditions in divorce talks — and doesn’t have long to do it — before the two sides can start looking at a future relationship.

Latest: Fire containment up, evacuees return in California

This photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows Rancho Alegre Outdoor School, a camp which suffered extensive damage from the Whittier fire near Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, July 7, 2017. In Southern California, thousands of people remained out of their homes as a pair of fires raged at different ends of Santa Barbara County. The fires broke out amid a blistering weekend heat wave that toppled temperature records. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

Crews have increased containment of a major Northern California wildfire that sent thousands fleeing homes over the weekend.

 

Step aside ‘Gangnam Style’, Wiz Khalifa’s music video takes top spot

The Korean phenomenon took the world by storm, but the Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth song ‘See You Again’ broke the view count on YouTube.

