Things you should know today: 7/12/2017

Trump Jr. finds himself in the eye of Russia probe storm
Donald Trump Jr. has long been his father’s id, the brawler who has helped fuel the president’s pugilistic instincts and stood firm as one of his fiercest defenders. Now the president’s eldest son is at the center of the firestorm over Russian connections swirling around his father’s administration and trying to fight off charges that he was open to colluding with Moscow to defeat Hillary Clinton.
EU’s Brexit negotiator sets out tough conditions for UK
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said Wednesday that Britain must meet tough conditions in divorce talks — and doesn’t have long to do it — before the two sides can start looking at a future relationship.
Latest: Fire containment up, evacuees return in California
Crews have increased containment of a major Northern California wildfire that sent thousands fleeing homes over the weekend.
Step aside ‘Gangnam Style’, Wiz Khalifa’s music video takes top spot
The Korean phenomenon took the world by storm, but the Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth song ‘See You Again’ broke the view count on YouTube.