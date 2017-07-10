Things you should know for today: 7/10/2017

Trump presses congress on health care bill: get it done.

J. Scott Applewhite
FILE – In a Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington.

President Donald Trump urged Congress on Monday to pass health care legislation before the August recess. Republican congressmen said they worry that failing to successfully pass a reform may cost them the majority in the Senate.

 

Iraqi troops fight to clear IS from last patch of Mosul

Felipe Dana
Iraqi federal policemen stand in a damaged building as Iraqi forces continue their fight against Islamic State militants in parts of the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, July 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

On Sunday, Prime Minister Haider al-Abad visited Mosul to congratulate the troops on retaking nearly all of Iraq’s second largest city. The battle for Mosul has killed thousands and displaced more than 897,000 people, and although the recent gains in Iraq look promising, the United Nations said Monday there was no end in sight to the humanitarian crisis in Iraq.

 

Wildfires in western US endanger lives, property

Noah Berger
Flames from a wildfire consume a residence near Oroville, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through several neighborhoods leveling homes in its path. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Thousands of residents in the western U.S. and Canada have been forced to flee their homes as firefighters work to contain the spreading flames. The fires have shut down roads and burned down homes and crews have struggled to contain even small percentages of these fires.

Teen bit in head by bear wakes up to “crunching sound.”

Dylan describes how he fought off a bear after waking up to find the animal biting his head and trying to drag him away at the camp near Ward, Colo., Sunday, July 9, 2017. (AP Photo)

Dylan, the 19-year-old camper, said he woke up around 4 a.m. to a “crunching sound” as a bear, with the camper’s head in his mouth, began pulling him out of his sleeping bag. The bear dragged him about 12 feet before Dylan managed to fight it off.

 

Divers hold underwater music festival in Florida Keys

A group of about 400 divers and snorkelers, with a variety of water-friendly instruments, submerged themselves Friday for the annual Florida Keys Underwater Music Festival.

Michael Morris

