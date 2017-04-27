No. 20/21 BYU softball defeats UVU 12-4

The No. 20/21 BYU softball team defeated UVU 12-4 on Wednesday in the UCCU Crosstown Clash in Provo.

Sophomore Lexi Tarrow went 4-for-5 with had three RBIs off of two home runs in the win.

“I thought we started slow, but I really liked the way our team responded,” said BYU head coach Gordon Eakin. “We stayed confident and I was really impressed with the total play of the game. It was all done in a calm, confident atmosphere even when we were behind.”

The Cougars fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and UVU tacked on another run in the second to extend their lead to four runs.

An impressive bottom half of the second saw BYU score seven runs starting with a solo home run from Rylee Jensen. Tarrow and Caitlyn Alldredge each hit a two-run home run after that to give BYU its first lead at 5-4.

Another Home Run for @byusoftball! Caitlyn Alldredge puts up 2 more on the board. Cougars lead 5-4! #BYU #BYUtvSports pic.twitter.com/nO2BAWu7hg — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) April 27, 2017

Overall, BYU had five home runs and 15 hits on the night.

A two-run single from Jensen finished the scoring for the inning with BYU up 7-4.

BYU added two runs in the third and two more in the fourth before Tarrow’s second home run triggered the run-rule effect in the sixth to end the game at 12-4.

On the mound, McKenna Bull picked up her 22nd win of the season after replacing Arissa Paulson in the second inning.

Bull struck out seven and gave up just one hit in five scoreless innings which set a new school record of 27-consecutive scoreless innings.

The Cougars improved to 33-10 on the season and will remain in Provo for a three-game series against San Diego. A doubleheader is scheduled for Friday with the first game beginning at 5 p.m. MDT at Gale Miller Field.