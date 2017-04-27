BYU women’s golf receives invitation to NCAA Regionals

The BYU women’s golf team received an invitation to the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regionals.

The Cougars will participate in the Lubbock regional site as the automatic qualifier from the West Coast Conference.

The Lubbock regional will be hosted at the Rawls Course in Lubbock, Texas from May 8-10. Texas Tech is the hosting institution.

The tournament features four regional sites with 18 teams and six individuals competing. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each site to the national championships which will be hosted by Northern Illinois University at Rich Harvest Farms, in Sugar Grove, Illinois from May 19-24.

Lubbock Regional

University of California, Los Angeles (Pac-12 Conference) Arizona State University Furman University (Southern Conference) Kent State University (Mid-American Conference) University of Texas at Austin (Big 12 Conference) University of Oklahoma Brigham Young University (West Coast Conference) San Diego State University Texas Tech University Texas Christian University University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Mountain West Conference) University of Oregon Iowa State University Oregon State University Murray State University (Ohio Valley Conference) Georgetown University (Big East Conference) University of Richmond (Patriot League) Sacred Heart University (Northeast Conference)