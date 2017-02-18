BYU baseball rebounds with victory over Kennesaw State

The BYU baseball team defeated Kennesaw State 13-4 on Saturday afternoon in the Atlanta Classic.

BYU made a complete turnaround after losing 5-3 against Georgia Tech on Friday.

The Cougar pitching and defense held the Owls to only four runs just a day after Kennesaw State scored 17 runs in a win against Western Michigan.

Right-handed pitcher Brady Corless got the start and pitched five innings, allowing two runs and striking out six. It was his first game back at the mound for the Cougars after redshirting last season.

“I’m really happy for Brady,” BYU coach Mike Littlewood said. “He’s worked hard on the field and in the classroom the last year, so it’s nice to see him have a great outing.”

The Cougar offense exploded with three home runs and went 13-39 as a team at the plate.

Keaton Kringlen went 2-for-4 and blasted a homer down over the center field fence in the top of the sixth. Kringlen now has a hit in 13 consecutive games.

Sophomore Brock Hale also went 2-for-4 on the day. Hale hit a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice in the win.

Freshman David Clawson drove in three runs with his first homer as a Cougar.

The Owls started to make a comeback in the bottom of the 8th scoring two runs and cutting BYU’s lead to 10-4. But a sliding catch by Hale and solid relief pitching by lefty Aaron Cross sent the Owl batters back to the dugout.

BYU (1-1) will wrap up play in the Atlanta Challenge with a game against Georgia State (2-0) on Presidents’ Day at 2 p.m. MST.