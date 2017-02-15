BYU track and field shatters records at Iowa State Classic

The BYU track and field team broke personal and school records at the Iowa State Classic on Feb. 11.

While many Cougars had impressive performances, the highest accolade went to Shae Collinsworth, who now sits at No. 2 in the nation in the 800-meter.

BYU head coach Ed Eyestone considered the performance the team’s best work since he took over at the helm of the program.

“I am really pleased,” Eyestone said. “We had a total of 15 top-10 all-time BYU performances, including school records in the women’s 800 meters and the women’s mile, and No. 2 all-time in the men’s 800 meters. It was a real banner week in a number of ways. I am very excited.”

Collinsworth ran a 2:01.42 in the 800-meter, which not only claimed fifth place all-time on the list of collegiate athletes running the event, but also qualified her for NCAA nationals. She beat her previous personal record, 2:04.39, by nearly three seconds.

“That was huge,” Eyestone said. “For her to set a new PR by a couple seconds was also big. The way she did it was really strong, so that was amazing to watch.”

Abraham Alvarado ran a 1:47.46 in the men’s 800-meter, which set a new personal record, took fourth place overall at the race and moved him into second place all-time at BYU. Connor Ross likewise set a new personal record of 1:49.59, placing him at No. 7 all-time at BYU.

Chloe Hadley and ShyAndrea Jackson made BYU history as well, claiming the No. 8 and No. 10 spots in the triple jump. Hadley jumped a 12.17-meter with Jackson recording a 12.14-meter jump. The two athletes’ new personal records gave them third and fourth overall at the meet.

Shot-putter Sierra Freeland also threw a new personal record of 14.46-meters, nearly 50 feet, putting her No. 8 all-time at BYU.

Several other Cougars recorded new personal records at the Iowa State Classic.

Talem Franco and Josey Hedquist set new personal bests in the men’s and women’s non-invite miles. Franco ran a 4:03.8 and claimed first place in the men’s race, while Hedquist finished in 4:59. This was the first time the sophomore broke a five-minute mile. Kaitlyn Gunnerson ran a new personal record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.96.

Eyestone said the team’s performances this weekend laid the groundwork for the athletes to have a good final two meets before the national competition in Eugene, Oregon.

“We came to Iowa State intentionally because they have paced races, and it is far enough into the indoor season to where our athletes are really hitting their peak,” Eyestone said. “We certainly saw that.”