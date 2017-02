BYU basketball starting point guard L.J. Rose will be undergoing surgery on Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Rose, who has been dealing with knee pain over the last few weeks, underwent an MRI on Monday, Feb. 6 that revealed the damage.

He is a senior captain and has started all 25 games for the Cougars this season. He’s averaging 5.5 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game and a team-best 4.5 assists per game.

There is no timetable for Rose’s return.