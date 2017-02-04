BYU women’s basketball dominates Portland Pilots

The BYU women’s basketball team shellacked the Portland Pilots 77-38 on the road on Saturday night.

The Cougars started the game with a 6-0 run and never looked back.

With three players scoring in double-figures, BYU was hard to slow down. Makenzi Pulsipher led the way as top scorer with 16 points. Kalani Purcell played a strong game, posting 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

The Cougars played a strong defense and dominated the paint, out-rebounding the Pilots 42-31.

“I thought we played well defensively today,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “As great of a player a Cassie (Broadhead) is on offense, she played outstanding defense. Kalani and Makenzi also played great defensively. People don’t give Makenzi enough credit on defense.”

Cougars return to play at the Marriott Center against Pepperdine on Thursday, Feb. 9.