BYU women’s basketball falls to San Francisco

The BYU women’s basketball team fell to San Francisco in War Memorial Gym 70-63 on Thursday night.

“We let this one slip away from us,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “We had too many turn overs and we didn’t execute both offensively and defensively when we need to. We had our chances. We were a little flat. I thought Kalani had a good game with her 19 rebounds.”

Kalani Purcell led the way to BYU’s 42 rebounds, while USF pulled in 35. The Cougars also led in shooting with 44.6 percent from the field to USF’s 37.5 percent.

Cassie Broadhead held the team-high of 18 points, with Kristine Nielson just behind her scoring 13 points for the Cougars. Purcell and Amanda Wayment also scored in the doubles digits.

In the back and forth battle with USF, the Cougars were able to hold the Dons at bay for the first half, but they pulled even late.

The teams were tied at 47 at the end of the third quarter and the Dons were able to overtake the Cougars in the final frame.

BYU returns home on Saturday, Jan. 14 to host San Diego.