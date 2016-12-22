 Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform at Trump’s inauguration – The Daily Universe

Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform at Trump’s inauguration

President George H. W. Bush kept one of President Ronald Reagan’s traditions by inviting the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at his 1989 inauguration. (Mormon Newsroom)

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir announced Thursday its acceptance of the U.S. Presidential Inauguration Committee’s invitation to sing at President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

The choir’s performance will take place as part of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for Jan. 20, 2017 at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C., according to a Mormon Newsroom press release. The choir will perform with the Marine Corps Band as Trump is sworn in, according to The Associated Press.

“We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president,” Mormon Tabernacle Choir President Ron Jarrett said in the Mormon Newsroom release.

The choir is the second musical group to announce its performance at the inauguration ceremony. Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old soprano widely recognized for her appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” announced Wednesday she will sing the national anthem at the ceremony.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir sang at President Lyndon B. Johnson’s inauguration in 1965. (Mormon Newsroom)

Singing at the U.S. presidential inaugurations is a “great tradition” of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Jarrett said. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has performed at the inaugurals of five other U.S. presidents, including Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

“Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best,” Jarrett said.

Sarah Averett

Sarah is a news media major with a passion for all things journalism. She is a music minor and loves to play the piano, guitar and violin. She is also minoring in Spanish, having grown a love for the Spanish language and culture as a Spanish-speaking full-time LDS missionary in the California Oakland/San Francisco mission.

Archives