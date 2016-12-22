Mormon Tabernacle Choir will perform at Trump’s inauguration

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir announced Thursday its acceptance of the U.S. Presidential Inauguration Committee’s invitation to sing at President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

The choir’s performance will take place as part of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s inauguration ceremony scheduled for Jan. 20, 2017 at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C., according to a Mormon Newsroom press release. The choir will perform with the Marine Corps Band as Trump is sworn in, according to The Associated Press.

“We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president,” Mormon Tabernacle Choir President Ron Jarrett said in the Mormon Newsroom release.

The choir is the second musical group to announce its performance at the inauguration ceremony. Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old soprano widely recognized for her appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” announced Wednesday she will sing the national anthem at the ceremony.

Singing at the U.S. presidential inaugurations is a “great tradition” of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Jarrett said. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has performed at the inaugurals of five other U.S. presidents, including Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

“Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best,” Jarrett said.