BYU football finalizes deal to play Portland State in 2017

BYU announced today that it has reached an agreement with Portland State to play football in 2017.

The game will be on Aug. 26, 2017 in Provo.

BYU was able to pick up a 13th game due to a NCAA rule that allows FBS teams that play in Hawaii to schedule another game. The Cougars travel to Hawaii on Nov. 25, 2017.

Portland State began playing football in 1947, but the Cougars and Vikings have never met before on the gridiron.

The Vikings play in the Big Sky Conference and had a rough season in 2016, finishing 3-8. However, last season the Vikings finished 9-3 and were ranked No. 10 in the final FCS Coaches Poll.

The final kickoff time and broadcast plans will be announced by BYU at a later date.