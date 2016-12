The BYU football team will be facing the Wyoming Cowboys in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl.

Wyoming played San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference championship game, falling to the Aztecs 27-24.

San Diego State wins MWC title, will face Houston in Vegas Bowl; Wyoming to Poinsettia to play BYU — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) December 4, 2016

The Cowboys went 8-5 on the season, picking up victories over Boise State and SDSU.

The Cougars lead the all-time series with Wyoming 44-30 and will likely be favored in the game when odds are released.