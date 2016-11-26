BYU women’s basketball beats Tulsa

The BYU women’s basketball team defeated Tulsa 71-56 in New Mexico on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars had three double-digits scorers in their dominating victory.

Kalani Purcell finished with 19 points for the team. Kristine Nielson added 17 points. Makenzi Pulsipher generated 15 points for the Cougars.

BYU came out hot and never looked back. The Cougars scored first with a layup by Jasmine Moody in the first quarter. They led 4-0 before the Golden Hurricanes scored with a jumper.

BYU and Tulsa tied 9-9 in the second quarter. But BYU led 28-22 at halftime.

In the third quarter, BYU fed off its momentum and stayed in the lead. The Canes couldn’t break the Cougars’ offensive rhythm and BYU broke its lead to 53-35.

The Cougars couldn’t be stopped in the fourth quarter. Whenever the Canes scored, BYU would come back and score.

BYU generated 42 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers and nine bench points.

The team next competes against UNLV on Friday, Dec. 2 in Hawaii.