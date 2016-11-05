No. 14 BYU women’s volleyball wins on the road

The BYU women’s volleyball team beat both Pacific and St. Mary’s this past week in straight sets to improve to 22-3. Thursday night BYU took on Pacific and defeated the Tigers (25-15, 25-20 25-19). On Saturday the Cougars overcame St. Mary’s (25-21, 25-19, 25-23).

“Tonight was a great team win,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said. “We had good energy and were really focused. Lyndie (Haddock) did a great job spreading out the offense and everyone got involved. I’m happy for the team.”

The Cougars were able to defeat the Tigers quickly by holding a lead almost the entire match.

Senior Whitney Young Howard led the Cougars with a career high 12 kills while hitting on a .600 clip. Mckenna Miller collected nine kills and Veronica Jones-Perry added eight more kills. Lyndie Haddock set the team with 34 assists and Amy Boswell put up a match high five blocks and eight kills. Mary Lake picked up 13 digs.

BYU traveled to take on St. Mary’s and the Cougars replicated what they did Thursday evening to defeat the Gaels in three quick sets.

Miller finished the set with 12 kills and Lacy Haddock contributed 10. Jones-Perry tallied nine kills and put up six big blocks for the Cougars while Howard had six kills and five blocks. Lyndie Haddock picked up a team high nine digs.

The Cougars will return to the Smith Field House to play their last two home games of the regular season. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. they will take on Gonzaga. Then again Saturday, Nov 12 at 1 p.m. BYU will face Portland who they lost to on the road earlier in the season.