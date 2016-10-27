BYU women’s soccer blows out St. Mary’s

The BYU women’s soccer team dominated St. Mary’s with a 4-0 shutout.

In the 20th minute Ashley Hatch beat a defender and cut into the box. Hatch ripped a shot that the keeper made contact with, but was unable to hold onto it. The score gave Hatch 16 goals on the season.

BYU found another goal in the 23rd minute of the game. Michele Vasconcelos crossed a deep ball into the six yard box that struck one of the St. Mary’s defenders for a own goal.

At the end of the first half BYU led the game 2-0.

In minute No. 53 BYU struck again. Nadia Gomes placed a ball across the box and Vasconcelos rocketed the ball into the back of the net. This put BYU up 3-0 with 33 minutes left to play.

Jocelyn Loomis scored her first goal of the season to help BYU comfortably beat St. Mary’s 4-0. After the ball was bouncing around in the box BYU’s Loomis put a foot on it to score in minute No. 86.

BYU faces Pacific on Oct. 29 at 1:00 pm PDT time. BYU’s game against Pacific will be its last away game in their regular season.