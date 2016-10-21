BYU women’s soccer picks up win against San Diego

BYU women’s soccer defeated San Diego 2-1 behind goals from Michele Vasconcelos and Lizzy Braby on Friday night.

Vasconcelos scored in minute No. 10 to put BYU up 1-0. Vasconcelos received a ball from Madie Lyons and tucked it away into the far corner. A well documented goal of the Cougars is to score early. BYU has been very successful doing that this season and Friday’s game was no different.

Late in the game freshman Braby scored her first goal of the season. After receiving a pass from Vasconcelos, Braby dribbled around a defender in the box and hit the back of the net in the top right corner. The goal put the Cougars up 2-0.

Julia Sherwood was able to score the Toreros only goal.

BYU has scored 40 goals this season compared to San Diego’s 19. BYU will now travel to play Saint Mary’s on Oct. 27.