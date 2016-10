The Cougars defeated Mississippi State 28-21 in a 2OT brawl in front of a Homecoming crowd. (Ari Davis)

Taysom Hill completed 16 of 28 passes with one interception and three touchdowns against Mississippi State. (Ari Davis)

TE Marshall Hunter secures a 1-yard reception for a touchdown at the end of the first quarter. (Ari Davis)

Moroni Laulu-Pututau charges into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. (Ari Davis)

Kai Nacua returns an interception in the fourth quarter. (Ari Davis)

Taysom Hill passed 2,500 career rushing yards in the game against Mississippi State. (Ari Davis)

Taysom Hill rushed for 53 yards and one touchdown. (Maddi Driggs)

The Cougars celebrate a sack by Francis Bernard, who led all defenders with 16 total tackles. (Maddi Driggs)

The BYU football team picked up a huge 28-21 double-overtime victory over Mississippi State on Friday night. Here are the best pictures from the Cougars’ homecoming victory.