BYU women’s soccer defeats LMU

The BYU women’s soccer team beat LMU 1-0 on Thursday night.

Michele Vasconcelos scored BYU’s lone goal, finding the back of the net in the ninth minute. It was the 25th goal of her career.

At half time BYU made a keeper change, putting Rachel Boaz in for the second half. Boaz started the first three games of the season but broke her finger in the fourth game against Penn State. Tonight was her second appearance since that injury.

Action heated up in the second half as LMU was able to create opportunities for itself. BYU’s Boaz was a busy body having to step out of the box to make clearances and even made a few critical diving saves for BYU.

LMU was undefeated at home entering play tonight.

BYU plays at Pepperdine on Saturday at 1:00 PM PDT.