Islamic State suspect extradited to Germany from France

In this picture taken through bars of a fence, a terrorism suspect, center, is led away at the German Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016. Three Syrian men believed to have been sent to Germany last year by the Islamic State group as a possible "sleeper cell" were arrested in raids on Tuesday, part of efforts to root out extremists sent to Europe amid the migrant influx, authorities said. Their arrests followed raids at refugee homes in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany's northernmost state. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the men had been under observation for months, and that "there are no indications of concrete attack plans" at present.(Uli Deck/dpa via AP)
In this picture, a terrorism suspect, center, is led away at the German Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday Sept. 13, 2016. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP)

Federal prosecutors said Friday that Saleh A., a 29-year-old Syrian whose last name wasn’t given in accordance with German privacy laws, was turned over on Thursday.

He and three other men face charges in Germany of membership in a terrorist organization for allegedly plotting an attack in the western city of Duesseldorf. Prosecutors say they all were arrested before they had formed a concrete plan.

After the suspect turned himself in Paris on Feb. 1, his information led to the arrests in Germany of his three alleged co-conspirators, Syrian citizens ages 25, 27 and 31 who were living in refugee shelters.

