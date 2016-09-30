Islamic State suspect extradited to Germany from France

Federal prosecutors said Friday that Saleh A., a 29-year-old Syrian whose last name wasn’t given in accordance with German privacy laws, was turned over on Thursday.

He and three other men face charges in Germany of membership in a terrorist organization for allegedly plotting an attack in the western city of Duesseldorf. Prosecutors say they all were arrested before they had formed a concrete plan.

After the suspect turned himself in Paris on Feb. 1, his information led to the arrests in Germany of his three alleged co-conspirators, Syrian citizens ages 25, 27 and 31 who were living in refugee shelters.