 BYU women's soccer defeats Utah State

BYU women’s soccer defeats Utah State

Nadia Gomes shoots the ball against Utah State. Gomes scored one goal in BYU's victory. (BYU Photo)
The BYU women’s soccer team defeated Utah State 3-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Ashley Hatch, Nadia Gomes and Michele Vasconcelos.

The coaching staff has stressed scoring early, saying that points on the board early typically results in a Cougar victory.

Tonight, Hatch scored just nine minutes into the game.

The Aggies weren’t going to roll over though, answering just 12 seconds later to tie things at 1-1.

BYU regrouped and rallied score again in minute No. 24. This time it was Michele Vasconcelos – her sixth goal of the season.

Gomes scored in minute No. 52, effectively ending the game.

Hatch, Gomes and Vasconcelos have now all scored in back-to-back games.

The Cougars return to Provo on Sept. 22 to face Denver.

Emmanuel Lartey

