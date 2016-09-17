BYU women’s soccer defeats Utah State

The BYU women’s soccer team defeated Utah State 3-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Ashley Hatch, Nadia Gomes and Michele Vasconcelos.

The coaching staff has stressed scoring early, saying that points on the board early typically results in a Cougar victory.

Tonight, Hatch scored just nine minutes into the game.

The Aggies weren’t going to roll over though, answering just 12 seconds later to tie things at 1-1.

BYU regrouped and rallied score again in minute No. 24. This time it was Michele Vasconcelos – her sixth goal of the season.

Gomes scored in minute No. 52, effectively ending the game.

Hatch, Gomes and Vasconcelos have now all scored in back-to-back games.

The Cougars return to Provo on Sept. 22 to face Denver.