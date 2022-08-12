Universe Sports Talk — Updates from week two of BYU football fall camp

Jackson Payne shares the latest from BYU football fall camp after two weeks of practices, discussing BYU's receivers, running backs, preseason rankings, rest days for veterans and some real promise from the defensive backs.

