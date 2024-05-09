BYU Softball shocks Oklahoma State to advance in Big 12 Tourney

The bats were connecting all game during BYU’s victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. The Cougars found themselves up 7-0 in the 6th inning before stunning Oklahoma State with a final score of 7-2.

BYU UPSETS OKLAHOMA STATE 🚨👏



BYU dominates getting the upset win over No. 2 Oklahoma State. The final score: 7-2!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN+ / @byusoftball pic.twitter.com/JNsE6vy0o5 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 9, 2024

Oklahoma St came into the tournament as the 3-seed and was ranked no. 2 in the country by ESPN and USA Today. They were one of the heavy betting favorites to take home the Big 12 championship in Oklahoma City.

BYU came into their matchup against the Cowgirls with an 11-16 record in Big 12 play and just barely latched on to the 6-seed in the final series of the season. On paper, all signs pointed to Oklahoma St advancing to the semis, but BYU did what they have done best all season: score runs.

BYU is third in the Big 12 in batting average (.324), hits (451), and runs (353), and their offensive efficiency was on clear display Thursday. While BYU had the same amount of hits as Oklahoma State (7), the Cougars were much more efficient, getting runs on the board fast and early on in the game. After four innings, BYU lead 5-0.

This was BYU’s third victory over a top ten team in the country. That marks the most in a single season in program history. The previous two came against defending national champions, Oklahoma, on the road in Norman, and against Oklahoma St. for the first time back in March.

BYU’s Chloe Temples was the star performer in their quarterfinals victory. The left handed pitcher pitched a full seven innings, striking out six and only allowing two earned runs. An all-time, clutch performance for the senior.

BYU will play again tomorrow at 5 ET against the winner of the Kansas and Oklahoma game. With the Sooners considered a heavy favorite, BYU could see a rematch of their iconic win in Norman again in the semis.

Who knows? Maybe BYU can shock the Big 12 once again and play for a championship.