BYU football and the NFL draft: Which former Cougars are joining the league?

Kinglsey Suamataia drafted by Kansas City, more signed as free agents

The NFL Draft wrapped up this weekend. BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. This pick solidified BYU having three straight left tackles drafted, despite mutliple offensive line coaching changes.

The Chiefs GM, Brett Veach, traded up with the San Francisco 49ers to get the 63rd pick and take Suamataia off the board.

The Chiefs are coached by BYU alum Andy Reid, who made the call to Suamataia.

Coach Reid, this one's for you 🤣 Welcome to the Kingdom, Kingsley! pic.twitter.com/BaxbmJPc3r — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

“Talking to Coach Reid, it felt like home already. Like sitting at home and chilling with one of my uncles,” Suamataia said.

Suamataia will immediately compete for the starting left tackle role. The Chiefs view Suamataia as the left tackle of their future

“I’m ready. Obviously got to come in and learn the playbook, but I’m ready to go,” Suamataia told reporters.

Several other BYU players had possibilies of getting drafted but ultimately none of them heard their name called.

After a good showing in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, Slovis hoped to sneak into the later rounds of the draft. Slovis ultimately signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Aiden Robbins signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns brought Robbins in for a visit during the draft process and really liked him. Their GM, Andrew Berry, offered him a contract before the draft had concluded.

All-Pro punter Ryan Rehkow joined Suamataia in Kansas City and signed a deal with the Chiefs.

Others to sign deals so far are Isaac Rex with the Detroit Lions and Max Tooley with the Houston Texans.

Eddie Heckard received a mini-camp invite by the Denver Broncos. Other players, who competed in the Big 12 Pro-Day, Deion Smith, AJ Vongphachanh, Jackson Cravens, Paul Maile, and Kamden Garrett are still hoping to sign free agency deals or receive mini-camp invitations.