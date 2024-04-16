BYU lands top NBA assistant to replace Mark Pope

As it turns out when Kevin Young interviewed for the Utah Jazz head coaching job two seasons ago Ryan Smith and Danny Ainge might have conducted his first interview as BYU’s next head coach. That would be Kevin Young, who has been named as BYU’s next head basketball coach, replacing Mark Pope.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns associate HC Kevin Young is finalizing a long-term deal to become the next coach at Brigham Young University. An aggressive push to hire NBA’s highest paid assistant lands BYU its top target. pic.twitter.com/yRGJb7yHPd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2024

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe announced Tuesday morning that Young has been hired.

“We are excited to announce Kevin as our new head men’s basketball coach and welcome him and his family to BYU,” Holmoe said in a statement. “We had a variety of excellent candidates and a lot of interest in this position. Kevin is someone we have had our eye on for a while. He has risen to the top of NBA assistant coaching ranks. He has been a lead candidate for NBA head coaching jobs and has been instrumental in developing top-level NBA talent. Kevin will bring a new perspective, with an extensive NBA background to our program. He is a phenomenal fit at BYU. He is humble, fun and super intelligent. Cougar Nation is going to love getting to know Kevin.”

Young is one of the top basketball assistants in the NBA and has been the Suns’ offensive coordinator in his three seasons four seasons in the desert. Chris Paul has lauded Young as one of the most competitive guys he’s ever seen. Devin Booker has spoken glowingly about Young’s intelligence and developmental skills.

Young recently interviewed for the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job this week and was set to interview for other NBA jobs this week as well. BYU landed what could be a star in the making. Despite having little experience coaching in college and no high-level head coaching experience BYU was the splashiest hire BYU could have made this coaching cycle. BYU is getting one of the brightest and youngest head coaching stars from the NBA to come to Provo.

Young was set to make over two million dollars a season for the Suns which means BYU ponied up the cash to get Young to Provo. He is taking a risk leaving the NBA and coming to BYU.

As far as why Young came to Prove. We now have a little clarity on why Young made the jump. Tom Holmoe and company took a Brinks truck to Phoenix to get Young to BYU.

Confirming @wojespn's first report: Phoenix Suns lead assistant Kevin Young is in line to be the next coach at BYU, sources tell CBS Sports. Process is not yet through, but one source said BYU is ready to put a deal on the table worth approximately $30 million and for seven years — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 16, 2024

After reportedly purchasing the Phoenix Coyotes, Smith has acquired two Phoenix sports assets in the last week. The State of Arizona may need to consider getting a restraining order for Smith, prohibiting him from taking anything else from the Valley of the Sun. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal still have three years of college to finish.