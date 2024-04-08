Shurts, Bryant, and Katoa throw personal bests in busy weekend for Cougars

Dallin Shurts, Danny Bryant, and Lia Katoa all threw personal bests this weekend as BYU competed in multiple different track meets.

At the Triton Invitational in San Diego, sophomore Lia Katoa threw 55.36m/181’7 in the women’s hammer throw to to place herself tenth all-time in BYU women’s program history.

Katoa with her top 10 board debut 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RkJVcswMyA — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) April 6, 2024

Joining Katoa at the Triton Invitational, Gretchen Hoekstre in the discus throw came just shy of a personal best with a time of 54.24m/177’11 and Libby Parkinson took third place overall in the javelin throw with a score of 46.91m/153’11.

Also in attendance at the Triton Invitatioal, Dallin Shurts recorded a personal best in the discus with a score of 63.26-meters/207-6. That score was good for third place overall at the meet. His score is good for sixth all-time in program history.

Dallin Bryant placed second overall in the shot put event. He threw over 19 meters for the first time in his career. Bryant currently holds the record for eighth best shot put in men’s history at BYU.

Duo having some fun in CA 😎 pic.twitter.com/afy3WSwlET — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) April 7, 2024

Back in Utah, BYU track & field athletes competed in both the Weber State Spring Open and the Utah Spring Classic.

At Weber State, Jaden Roskelley and G Kire Goulding ran in the 100m hurdles and finished in fourth and fifth. Connor Johnson competed in the 400m and crossed the line with a time of 50.02, good for second place overall.

Representing the women at Weber State, Maddie Passmore took third overall in the long jump with a time of 5.48/18’3. She was joined in the event by freshman Brinnlee Wade and junior Maddy Eaton, who each recorded personal bests.