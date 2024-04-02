Wet conditions prove no matter as BYU Track and Field debuts new runners and breaks old records

Rainy conditions in California have continued to take place for BYU athletic contests throughout the year, ranging from golf invitationals to outdoor track and field events. Despite this, Mother Nature could not deter determined athletes set on accomplishing feats and bringing fame to their respective schools.

BYU Track and Field in the Stanford Invitational on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo courtesy of BYU Athletics.

As the great Dolly Parton once said, “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” BYU’s men and women track and field teams dealt with the literal rain and performed well in the Stanford Invitational on March 29 and 30.

Many accomplishments came to fruition for the Cougars starting with Friday’s events. Riley Chamberlain took first overall in the women’s 1500m event, coming in just two hundredths of a second behind the meet record. She placed No. 4 on BYU’s all-time list with a new personal best.

Sadie Sargent placed 10th in the women’s 5000m event with a time of 15:45.87, moving up in the all-time program records to No. 7.

BYU Track and Field in the Stanford Invitational on Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo courtesy of BYU Athletics.

For the men’s team, two impressive true freshman debuted in their respective heats and events. For the men’s 1500m event, Carter Cutting finished with a time of 3:44.87 to claim first place. In the men’s 3000m steeplechase, Wyatt Haughton won his heat with a time of 8:46.51.

“Today was a great opportunity for me to get out there and compete,”Cutting said of his performance. “With the rough weather, my goal was just to win. I sat right behind the pacer for the first 800m and then traded the lead with the front guys. I felt good closing hard and getting the win.”

BYU Track and Field in the Stanford Invitational. Photo courtesy of BYU Athletics.

Saturday’s events also brought success for BYU, despite the wet conditions being ever-present. Eight Cougars achieved a new personal best or debuted in the women’s 800m event specifically. For the men’s 800m event, Carter Cutting returned to impress a second time with a 1:50.54 time.

“We had some good things happen this weekend,” said BYU director of track and field Ed Eyestone. “It’s the first time we’ve come here and we had some really good performances…We got some things accomplished and we are looking forward to the rest of the season.”

BYU continues its season with a trifecta of invitationals: the UC San Diego Triton Invitational on April 5-6, the Weber State Spring Open April 5 and the Utah Spring Classic on April 6.