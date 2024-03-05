Slovis shines as three BYU players participate at the NFL Combine

Three of BYU’s best prospects received invites to the 2024 NFL Combine held at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Combine allows prospects to participate in many performance drills and meet with NFL teams.

This year, 321 prospects received invites to showcase their skills.

Here’s how the invites from BYU performed:

KEDON SLOVIS

After surprising many by receiving a combine invitation, Kedon Slovis surprised many once again.

Slovis, a prospect who was regarded to be slow and not a mobile QB, took his opportunity to raise eyebrows. Slovis ran an impressive 4.55 official 40-yard dash time, the fastest of the quarterbacks who participated in this drill.

To put the impressive time into perspective, the 4.55 was faster than the 40 times of Jaren Hall, Zach Wilson, Tyler Allgeier and Puka Nacua.

Slovis measured in at 6’2.5 and 223 pounds. His hands were recorded as being nine and 7/8th inches. In the other drills, Slovis had a 30 inch vertical and a 9’ 10-inch broad jump. He did not participate in the bench press, 3-cone and shuttle drills.

In all, Slovis received a “relative athletic score” of 9.74.

Kedon Slovis is a QB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.74 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 25 out of 916 QB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/OidIAxjI40 pic.twitter.com/G3cJRdcTWL — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

In the throwing drills, Slovis continued his impressive work, capped with a beautiful 60-yard deep ball pass to Michigan’s Roman Wilson.

According to NFL.com, Slovis has a prospect grade of 5.67 meaning he will likely make an NFL roster as a practice squad player.

“He struggles with deep-ball accuracy and occasionally puts throws up for grabs when he’s under pressure,” said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.

Slovis was also able to meet with several NFL teams at the Combine.

KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA

BYU looks to have a third straight offensive tackle prospect drafted after Brady Christensen went to the Panthers in the third round in 2021 and Blake Freeland went to the Colts in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

Out of Orem High School, Kingsley Suamataia participated in a majority of the drills at the Combine. He measured in at 6’5 326 pounds with 10 ⅝ inch hands.

In the first day of drills, Suamataia recorded 31 bench press reps ranking third among all offensive lineman. He also had a 28 inch vertical and a 9’ 2 inch broad jump.

Starting with a 1.74 10 yard split in the 40, he ran an official 5.06, tied for 12th in his position group.

“Suamataia has the ability to become an average starting tackle on the right side,” Zierlein said.

RYAN REHKOW

Ryan Rehkow and the other specialists participated in on-field workouts during the last day of the combine.

Rehkow was one of only two punters to receive on invite.

He was able to meet with the media as well as several teams.

Rehkow had punts of 60 yards or more in seven of BYU’s games this past season. Rehkow, who’s brother, Austin, punted in the NFL will get an opportunity to play at the highest level.

This year, the Big 12 will host its first-ever pro-day in Texas. Each team will get to bring 15 of their prospects to participate. BYU prospects such as Eddie Heckard, Isaac Rex and Chaz Ah You will get an opportunity to perform in the same drills for NFL teams.